e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 05, 2019

UGC tells VCs to award credit points on‘quality’ of published work, not quantity

The directive has been issued in the interests of Indian academic publishing and credibility of the research and the knowledge production, according to UGC officials.

education Updated: Oct 05, 2019 16:52 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
UGC building.
UGC building.(HT file)
         

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed Vice Chancellors and heads of institutions to ensure their decision to award credit points, promotions or research degrees should be based on “quality of published work” by an individual and not the quantity. The directive has been issued in the interests of Indian academic publishing and credibility of the research and the knowledge production, according to UGC officials.

“The Vice Chancellors, selection committees, screening committees, research supervisors and experts involved in academic performance evaluation and assessment are advised to ensure that their decisions in the case of selections, promotions, credit-allotment and award of research degrees must be based on the quality of the published work rather than just numbers,” a UGC letter sent to VCs of all the universities read.

“The old ‘UGC approved list of journals’ has been replaced with the new ‘UGC-CARE reference list of quality journals (UGC-CARE list) and from June 14, 2019 research publications only from the journals indexed in the list should be considered for academic purpose,” the letter said.

The higher education regulator has been emphasising on the need for quality research than quantity research in the country’s universities and higher education institutions.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 16:52 IST

tags
top news
Seat-sharing settled, minister says no ‘big brother’ in BJP-Sena alliance
Seat-sharing settled, minister says no ‘big brother’ in BJP-Sena alliance
Oct 05, 2019 17:01 IST
Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar quits party ahead of state polls
Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar quits party ahead of state polls
Oct 05, 2019 17:04 IST
29 arrested in Mumbai’s Aarey, Cong attacks PM Modi’s stand on environment
29 arrested in Mumbai’s Aarey, Cong attacks PM Modi’s stand on environment
Oct 05, 2019 13:21 IST
New Trump rule for family-based immigration could hit thousands of Indians
New Trump rule for family-based immigration could hit thousands of Indians
Oct 05, 2019 11:08 IST
PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate 3 projects, sign pacts after Delhi meet
PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate 3 projects, sign pacts after Delhi meet
Oct 05, 2019 16:58 IST
Delhi Metro vibrations, noise shake up residents; experts roped in
Delhi Metro vibrations, noise shake up residents; experts roped in
Oct 05, 2019 06:18 IST
Saudi Arabia allows foreign men and women to share hotel rooms
Saudi Arabia allows foreign men and women to share hotel rooms
Oct 05, 2019 06:39 IST
Ashwin 1 wicket away from Muralitharan’s World Record
Ashwin 1 wicket away from Muralitharan’s World Record
Oct 05, 2019 13:23 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News