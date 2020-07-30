UGC to SC: Holding final year examinations vital for academic future of students

education

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 19:23 IST

The July 6 directive by University Grants Commission (UGC) asking universities across the country to hold final year/ terminal semester examinations by the end of September is intended to protect the academic future of students which will be irreparably damaged if the examinations are not held, the UGC told the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The UGC also submitted before the apex court that the decision has been taken keeping in mind the health and safety of students and courts should not normally intervene in academic decisions and policies concerning standards and quality of education.

“All universities/ institutions in the country are obligated to conduct terminal semester/ final year examination by the end of September 2020. The UGC took the decision to protect the academic future of students across the country while also keeping in mind their health and safety”, the affidavit filed by UGC said.

The affidavit was filed in response to a batch of petitions by several students and organizations challenging the July 6 guidelines issue by UGC to hold final year examinations by September. A COVID-19 positive student was one of the petitioners raising the demand for the exams to be cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shiv Sena’s youth wing Yuva Sena was also a petitioner before the Court.

The petitioners have demanded the apex court to consider scrapping online/offline test and instead direct UGC to declare results by July 31 based on their past performance or internal assessment.

The Supreme Court bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah had issued notice to UGC on Monday.

The UGC had, on April 29, published guidelines for universities to follow regarding holding of examinations taking into account the Covid-19 situation.

As per the same, examinations were to be held in July 2020. The guidelines were issued based on a report by an expert committee headed by Chairperson of Central University of Haryana, RC Kuhad.

As per the guidelines, universities could conduct the examinations in online or offline mode and by ensuring adherence to social distancing guidelines.

However, in view of the evolving situation of Covid-19 pandemic, the UGC, in June, requested the expert committee to revisit the guidelines. Based on the expert committee’s recommendations, fresh guidelines were then issued on July 6, directing holding of examinations by the end of September.

“Final year/ terminal semester examinations are important because the learning process of a dynamic interaction where the only way to figure out what the students know is to seek evidence of their knowledge. Academic evaluation of final year students is, therefore, a very important milestone in any education system,” UGC said.

The UGC directive adequately account for the evolving situation of Covid-19 pandemic because sufficient time is provided to conduct the examinations after following the prescribed procedures and protocols relating to Covid-19.

“It gives sufficient flexibility to universities to conduct exams online offline or blended (online and offline) mode and provide for examination through special chance for students who are unable to appear for the examinations by September 2020. Concerns of the petitioners have been more than adequately addressed by UGC,” the affidavit added.