UK PM Johnson pushes back school reopening until March 8
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it would not be possible to reopen schools in February, but that he hoped the vaccination programme would allow them to open their doors from March 8.
Johnson said that if the government hits its vaccination targets: "We hope it will therefore be safe to begin the reopening of schools from Monday the 8th of March, with other economic and social restrictions being removed (then or) thereafter, as and when the data permits," he told parliament.
JNVST 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya class 9 entrance exam admit card out
- Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya on Wednesday released admit card for Class 9th entrance exam- JNVST 2021
Students of college in Coimbatore develop satellite for ISRO
RRB CBT 3rd phase admit card 2020 to be released today
- The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will on Wednesday release the admit card for the RRB phase 3 non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exam.
COVID-19: Hindu College alumni provide over ₹13 lakh to help students
CAG Recruitment 2021: Application begins for over 10,000 vacancies
- The Comptroller of Auditor General (CAG) has invited applications for recruitment against over ten thousand vacancies for auditor and accountants.
NVS Class 9 entrance test admit card 2021 released, here's link to download
- Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has issued the admit cards of entrance test to admit students in Class IX against the vacant seats.
Gujarat schools to reopen from February 1 for classes 9, 11
Goa govt will give jobs to kin of freedom fighters: Sawant
Education minister to participate in virtual interaction on NEP 2020 tomorrow
- The Education minister will discuss the changes to be incorporated in the CBSE curriculum and the school processes from the academic session 2021-22.
LSAC reschedules LSAT—India 2021 due to CBSE exams
- The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) on Wednesday announced that it will reschedule the 2021 Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India
23 states, 8 UTs abolished interviews for govt jobs: Minister
IRMA Admissions 2021: Application window closing soon
- Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) will close the application window for Post Graduate Diploma in rural management admission test on January 31.
JEE Main 2021: Application correction window opens today at jeemain.nta.nic.in
Will consider reopening schools for classes 1 to 4: Maharashtra govt
