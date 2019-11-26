e-paper
UK university lecturers, staff strike over pensions, pay

In two separate disputes, one on pensions and one on pay and conditions, members of the University and Colleges Union (UCU) are staging a protest.

education Updated: Nov 26, 2019 11:33 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
The universities promise to do all they can to minimise the impact of industrial action on students. (Representational image)
The universities promise to do all they can to minimise the impact of industrial action on students. (Representational image)
         

Lecturers and support staff from 60 universities across the UK on Monday began an eight-day strike over pension and salary disputes.

In two separate disputes, one on pensions and one on pay and conditions, members of the University and Colleges Union (UCU) are staging a protest, BBC reported.

The universities, however, promise to do all they can to minimise the impact of industrial action on students.

UCU General Secretary Jo Grady said over 43,000 members would be participating in strike action for “systemic change”.

Union members will begin other forms of industrial action when they return to work, including not covering for absent colleagues and refusing to reschedule lectures lost during the strike.

The protesting staff will walk out between November 25 and December 4.

