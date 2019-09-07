UKPSC: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission civil judge answer key released

education

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 10:30 IST

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the answer key and question paper for civil judge (JD) prelims examination 2019.

UKPSC had conducted the civil judge recruitment exam on September 1, 2019. Candidates can download the answer key for general knowledge and law paper for all series of question papers.

The link to download answer key for civil judge (JD) prelims exam will be active only till September 13, 2019. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website for ukpsc.gov.in

Candidates can also raise objections against the answer key before September 13. The format of challenging answer key is provided on the website. Candidates will have to mail the filled form attaching the required evidences to support the objection at ukpscanskey@gmail.com.

How to download UKPSC answer key

Visit the official website of UKPSC at ukpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads UKPSC Civil Judge (JD) prelims answer key

Click on the link that reads ‘Download answer key’

A PDF file will open

Tally your answers with the answer key.

How to challenge answer key

Click on the link that reads ‘Click here for Objection Format’

An excel sheet in PDF format will be downloaded

Fill in the form and send the file to ukpscanskey@gmail.com attaching the supporting documents.

Download answer key here:

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 10:30 IST