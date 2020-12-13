e-paper
UKSSSC Assistant Agriculture Officer admit card 2020 released at sssc.uk.gov.in, here's direct link

UKSSSC Assistant Agriculture Officer admit card 2020 released at sssc.uk.gov.in, here’s direct link

UKSSSC Assistant Agriculture Officer admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit card online at sssc.uk.gov.in.

education Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 14:17 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UKSSSC Assistant Agriculture Officer admit card 2020.
UKSSSC Assistant Agriculture Officer admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
         

UKSSSC Assistant Agriculture Officer admit card 2020: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the admit card for recruitment of Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) Class 3 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit card online at sssc.uk.gov.in.

The commission will conduct the UKSSSC Assistant Agriculture Officer computer-based examination on December 19, 2020, from 9:30 to 11:30am.

Direct link to download UKSSSC Assistant Agriculture Officer admit card 2020.

How to download UKSSSC Assistant Agriculture Officer admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at sssc.uk.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link to download the admit card for UKSSSC Assistant Agriculture Officer recruitment exam

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The UKSSSC Assistant Agriculture Officer admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future references.

