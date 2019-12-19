UKSSSC Forest Inspector Recruitment 2020: 316 vacancies announced, 12th pass can apply

education

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has invited online applications for recruitment against 316 forest inspector.

The online application process will begin on December 23. Candidates can apply online till February 3, 2020. The written exam is expected to be conducted in the month of April 2020. Candidates can apply online at www.sssc.uk.gov.in

Candidates who have passed class 12th (intermediate) exam or equivalent (with agriculture or science as one of the subjects) from a recognised board can apply for the posts. Candidates should be aged between 18 and 28 years.

Pay Scale: Rs 29, 200 - Rs 92, 300 (level 5)

Candidates will have to qualify a physical standard test and physical efficiency test followed by a written test.

Application fee:

Unreserved category- Rs 300

OBC/ EWS--- Rs 300

SC- Rs 150

ST- Rs 150

