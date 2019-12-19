e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Home / Education / UKSSSC Forest Inspector Recruitment 2020: 316 vacancies announced, 12th pass can apply

UKSSSC Forest Inspector Recruitment 2020: 316 vacancies announced, 12th pass can apply

UKSSSC Forest Inspector Recruitment 2020: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has invited online applications for recruitment against 316 forest inspector.

education Updated: Dec 19, 2019 17:08 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UKSSSC Forest Inspector Recruitment 2020
UKSSSC Forest Inspector Recruitment 2020(HT File)
         

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has invited online applications for recruitment against 316 forest inspector.

The online application process will begin on December 23. Candidates can apply online till February 3, 2020. The written exam is expected to be conducted in the month of April 2020. Candidates can apply online at www.sssc.uk.gov.in

Candidates who have passed class 12th (intermediate) exam or equivalent (with agriculture or science as one of the subjects) from a recognised board can apply for the posts. Candidates should be aged between 18 and 28 years.

Pay Scale: Rs 29, 200 - Rs 92, 300 (level 5)

Hindustantimes

Candidates will have to qualify a physical standard test and physical efficiency test followed by a written test.

Application fee: 

Unreserved category- Rs 300

OBC/ EWS--- Rs 300

SC- Rs 150

ST- Rs 150

Click here for official notification

tags
top news
Delhi cops gridlock borders over CAA protests; 19 flights cancelled, 16 delayed
Delhi cops gridlock borders over CAA protests; 19 flights cancelled, 16 delayed
Jantar Mantar turns into ground zero of anti-CAA protests in Delhi
Jantar Mantar turns into ground zero of anti-CAA protests in Delhi
IPL Auction LIVE: Uncapped Indians attract big money
IPL Auction LIVE: Uncapped Indians attract big money
In Delhi, BJP draws up a blueprint to counter CAA narrative ahead of polls
In Delhi, BJP draws up a blueprint to counter CAA narrative ahead of polls
In run up to Delhi polls, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP prepares for the CAA twist
In run up to Delhi polls, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP prepares for the CAA twist
After hours of traffic jam, police removes barricades on Gurugram-Delhi stretch
After hours of traffic jam, police removes barricades on Gurugram-Delhi stretch
US President Donald Trump impeached. What happens next | Explainer
US President Donald Trump impeached. What happens next | Explainer
Nexon EV unveiled as Tata Motors takes big step towards clean mobility
Nexon EV unveiled as Tata Motors takes big step towards clean mobility
trending topics
Shiv SenaIPL auction 2020citizenship lawDabangg 3Priyanka ChopraCitizenship Law ProtestDelhi TemperatureDelhi Citizenship Act Protest

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News