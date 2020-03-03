UKSSSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 begins for 121 vacancies, direct link to apply

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 12:13 IST

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has announced 121 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) Civil. The UKSSSC JE recruitment 2020 notification was released by the board on its official website at sssc.uk.gov.in.

Those who are willing to apply for the posts of Junior Engineers are advised to read the official notification carefully to check the eligibility criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

The online application process begins from March 3

Last date to register is April 2

Last date to make fee payment is April 4

The examination will be held in the month of May-June

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should hold a Diploma degree in Civil Engineering

Registration Fees

Candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS categories will have to pay Rs 300

For SC/ST, the application fee is Rs 150

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Look for One Time Registration (OTR) and click on it

Direct link for OTR

Step 3: Click on New User and fill-up the form

Step 4: Upload all the scanned documents

Step 5: Cross-check details and click on submit

Step 6: Pay registration fees

Candidates should keep visiting the official website for updates.