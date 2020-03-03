e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / UKSSSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 begins for 121 vacancies, direct link to apply

UKSSSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 begins for 121 vacancies, direct link to apply

UKSSC JE Recruitment 2020: Application process begins for 121 vacancies. Here’s how to apply.

education Updated: Mar 03, 2020 12:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UKSSSC JE Recruitment 2020
UKSSSC JE Recruitment 2020(HT FILE)
         

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has announced 121 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) Civil. The UKSSSC JE recruitment 2020 notification was released by the board on its official website at sssc.uk.gov.in.

Those who are willing to apply for the posts of Junior Engineers are advised to read the official notification carefully to check the eligibility criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

The online application process begins from March 3

Last date to register is April 2

Last date to make fee payment is April 4

The examination will be held in the month of May-June

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should hold a Diploma degree in Civil Engineering

Registration Fees

Candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS categories will have to pay Rs 300

For SC/ST, the application fee is Rs 150

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Look for One Time Registration (OTR) and click on it

Direct link for OTR

Step 3: Click on New User and fill-up the form

Step 4: Upload all the scanned documents

Step 5: Cross-check details and click on submit

Step 6: Pay registration fees

Candidates should keep visiting the official website for updates.

tags
top news
Coronavirus scare hits Noida school, shut for three days
Coronavirus scare hits Noida school, shut for three days
PM Modi stings Manmohan Singh for ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ barb
PM Modi stings Manmohan Singh for ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ barb
Iranian envoy summoned on minister’s tweet on Delhi riot, demarche issued
Iranian envoy summoned on minister’s tweet on Delhi riot, demarche issued
Security scare at Parliament after MP’s car accidentally touches boom barrier
Security scare at Parliament after MP’s car accidentally touches boom barrier
Handshake? No thanks; global greeting habits change due to coronavirus
Handshake? No thanks; global greeting habits change due to coronavirus
Yamaha announces price list of its entire BS 6 product line-up
Yamaha announces price list of its entire BS 6 product line-up
Delhi gangster who shot singer surrounded by cops, outs ‘surrender offer’
Delhi gangster who shot singer surrounded by cops, outs ‘surrender offer’
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
trending topics
CoronavirusSSC CHSL Admit cardHSSC Recruitment 2020Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersPM ModiDelhi riotsAsim Riaz

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News