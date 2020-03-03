UKSSSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 begins for 121 vacancies, direct link to apply
UKSSC JE Recruitment 2020: Application process begins for 121 vacancies. Here’s how to apply.education Updated: Mar 03, 2020 12:13 IST
The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has announced 121 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) Civil. The UKSSSC JE recruitment 2020 notification was released by the board on its official website at sssc.uk.gov.in.
Those who are willing to apply for the posts of Junior Engineers are advised to read the official notification carefully to check the eligibility criteria and other details.
Important Dates:
The online application process begins from March 3
Last date to register is April 2
Last date to make fee payment is April 4
The examination will be held in the month of May-June
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates should hold a Diploma degree in Civil Engineering
Registration Fees
Candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS categories will have to pay Rs 300
For SC/ST, the application fee is Rs 150
How to apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Look for One Time Registration (OTR) and click on it
Step 3: Click on New User and fill-up the form
Step 4: Upload all the scanned documents
Step 5: Cross-check details and click on submit
Step 6: Pay registration fees
Candidates should keep visiting the official website for updates.