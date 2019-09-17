UKSSSC Recruitment 2019: Apply for 329 vacancies of assistant, stenographer posts

education

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of over 300 junior assistant, stenographer and personal assistant in the High Court, Nainital.

The online application process had begun from September 12 and the last date to apply is October 15, 2019. The last date to deposit fee is October 17, 2019.

The recruitment exam will be held on November 3, 2019.

There are a total of 288 vacancies for junior assistant posts and 41 vacancies for stenographer/ personal assistant.

Interested candidates will have to register under one-time registration (OTR) process on the official website at uksssconline.in

Qualifications:

Applicant should have a bachelor’s degree in any subject from a recognised university

Should know Hindi and English language

Should type 25 words per minute in Hindi. (Candidates having a typing speed of 30 wpm in English as well, will be preferred)

Knowledge of computer operations

Scheme of Exam:

A written exam of 140 marks will be conducted. The questions will be of objective in nature. The duration of examination will be 2 hours 30 minutes.The questions will be comprised of general knowledge and general studies.

How to apply:

Candidates will have to visit the official website of UKSSSC at uksssc.in and register under the login page. Key in the required information in the application form and submit. Pay the application fee online.

Check official notification here

Click here to apply online

