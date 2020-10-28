e-paper
Uncertainty looms over FYJC admissions as SC adjourns Maratha quota hearing

Uncertainty looms over FYJC admissions as SC adjourns Maratha quota hearing

On Tuesday, the apex court adjourned the hearing on the reconsideration petition to the court’s earlier interim order staying the Maratha quota in jobs and education

education Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 09:12 IST
Supreme Court.
Supreme Court.(File photo)
         

Uncertainty looms over admissions to first year junior colleges(FYJC) in Maharashtra now that the Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing in the Maratha reservation case by four weeks.

On Tuesday, the apex court adjourned the hearing on the reconsideration petition to the court’s earlier interim order staying the Maratha quota in jobs and education. While the state education department was expected to announce a decision with respect to FYJC admissions after the hearing, it failed to do so due to the adjournment. The state Cabinet meeting, which was supposed to be held on October 28, has also been pushed to October 29.

“The decision of restarting FYJC admissions was to be taken after the Cabinet nod in this regard. However, with the development in the apex court and the postponement of the Cabinet meeting, a decision in the issue is still pending,” said an official from the state education department.

Also read | Mumbai students may face academic hurdles due to SC stay on FYJC admissions: Experts

On September 9, in line with the Supreme Court’s interim stay on the Maratha quota in jobs and education, the state education department stayed the admission process for FYJC until further orders. With this, the second merit list for admissions, which was scheduled to be out on September 10, was not released.

It’s been over a month now and admissions are yet to restart, leaving over 242,000 students in the lurch in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) alone. Of these, only 2,923 students have applied for seats under the Maratha quota against 17,844 seats reserved under the quota. Nearly 400,000 students have applied for admissions across six divisions in the state this year.

