Unemployment and Agriculture: How Rural Management can bridge the gap?

education

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 11:28 IST

When leaders are asked to give an example of a nation that has optimally utilized its youth to contribute towards the general growth, one often looks towards India as a shining ray of hope. Certainly, all the top positions in globally- acclaimed organizations are held by Indians of various cast and creed. Yet, the reality is far from the rosy picture painted above- the youth of the nation is in the grips of unemployment. What is even surprising to know that this has seeped into the rural section, laying bare the gross inadequacies of the agricultural segment, at large.

Unemployment is also a rural issue

Why pointing finger at agriculture? India essentially is a rural nation, where agriculture, horticulture, handicrafts, fisheries, poultry, and dairy are the major contributors to the rural economy. Yet, the contribution of agriculture has been dwindling, creating a space for inequalities. Here, unemployment is mainly due to the shortage of capital, the poor exploitation of natural resources and inadequate employment opportunities.

The main issue lies in the character of the job as agriculture is dependent upon the benevolence of nature. It is the rain that makes the sector thrive and unfortunately, India has rains that last for only 3-4 months. In addition, it is a labor-intensive job, whereas, in the present era, no one prefers to toil throughout the year. Naturally, there has been a major shift in dependency on agriculture as their main source of income. From 60%, it is constantly reducing owing to problems like price fluctuations, drought, flood, pest and disease outbreak etc which brings uncertainty in income. Also, the unglamorous image of agriculture keeps the youth away- there’s a common misconception that a farmer is of a lowly stature, which has been propagated since ages.

Yet, Sector with full of opportunities:

The segment has a great potentiality- rural economy contributes to 50 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product, also accounting for 50 per cent of the workforce. About 75 per cent of new factories built in the past three decades has come up in rural areas, which accounts for 75 per cent of all new manufacturing jobs. Since 2000, per capita GDP has grown at 6.2 per cent a year in rural India compared with 4.2 per cent in urban areas. The main onus is to attract the youth, which forms a large chunk of the unemployed segments.

How Rural Management Help:

The course is positioned to cater to needs of a rapidly transforming India where developmental challenges are not limited to rural areas; indeed, the rural-urban continuum has made it virtually impossible to speak of rural or urban spaces in isolation. This program aims at preparing professionals for a challenging career in the public, private sectors, NGOs, and national and multinational organizations that are committed to erasing rural-urban inequities by promoting “rurban” infrastructure and amenities that emphasize a growing confluence of cities and the countryside

The skill-set students acquire at end of Rural Management

• This program develops a strong conceptual and analytical framework on rural development issues in the students. It also gives appropriate attitudes that are required for a professional rural manager

• Students can work in rural enterprises in the form of policymakers, managers, analysts, and consultants advising on operational efficiency and program efficiency

• The program develops appropriate attitudes and value required of a professional for becoming a rural manager and to meet the increasing demands of national and international development organizations

• Willingness to work in rural areas as it requires resilience, perseverance, emotional, social intelligence and courage of conviction.

The School of Development Studies (SDS) at IIHMR University is one such institution that lets you unlock your potential to serve vulnerable communities most in need of it with a state of the art, demonstrably successful MBA Rural Management business program. It is helping students to study with experiential learning and explore career opportunities. A few examples of projects that such graduates are engaged in include ‘Rajeevika’, ‘Vaagdhara’, ‘SamajPragatiSahyog’, ‘Centre for Micro Finance’, ‘Reliance Foundation’ and Coal India.

The Top Positions/Careers in Rural Management:

The rural landscape provides a wide space for fulfilling expansion interests of established competitors as well as for new entrepreneurs looking for a strong footing. With 67% of companies across the board wanting to expand in rural areas, experts who understand the pulse of rural economy are high in demand.

Career Opportunities.

The course Rural Management provides diversified portfolios and fields as employment opportunities for a candidate to find their true calling. These include positions of manager or general manager in rural banking, rural program or business manager, rural project consultant, project manager, product manager, business development manager, and in domains of rural operations, logistics, finance, textile and so on.

Basic Salary Expectations

MBA in Rural Management graduates can expect a package of Rs 4 lakh per annum and above which can go way past 10 lakhs, depending upon the performance of the candidate.

(The author is President, IIHMR University, Jaipur)

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 11:28 IST