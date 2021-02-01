IND USA
Representational image. (HT file )
Union Budget 2021: Education gets 93,224 crore

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:00 PM IST

The Ministry of Education has been allocated 93,224.31 crore in the 2021-22 Budget, an increase of more than 8,100 crore from the revised estimates for the current fiscal.

The Ministry was originally allocated 99,311.52 crore for the 2020-21 fiscal, which was eventually revised to 85,089.07 crore as the coronavirus pandemic hit the country and classes were ordered shut to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to the union budget announced on Monday, the Department of School Education has received 54,873.66 crore as against 59,845 crore allocated in the last Budget, a drop of 4971.34 crore.

The ministry’s school education scheme Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan saw its allocation reduced to 31,050.16 crore from 38,750.50 crore in the current fiscal.

Funds for the National Scheme for Incentive to Girls for Secondary Education have been reduced to just 1 crore from 110 crore in the current fiscal.

The funds for the Kendriya Vidyalayas, however, have been increased from 5,516 crore to 6,800 crore.

The budget allocation to Navodaya Vidyalayas has also been increased by 500 crore. A sum of 3,300 crore was allocated to Navodaya Vidyalayas this fiscal, which has been raised to 3,800 crore for the upcoming fiscal.

The mid-day meal scheme saw an increase of 500 crore as the total allocation has been raised to 11,500 crore from 11,000 in 2020-21.

However, the Department of Higher Education, which received 39,466.52 crore last Budget, has been allocated 38350.65 crore for 2021-22, registering a dip of 1115.87 crore.

The budget for the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) has been reduced from 2200 crore to 1 crore.

The allocation for world class institutions has been increased from 500 crore to 1,710 crore. Similarly, the fund for scholarships for college and university students has been increased from 141 crore to 207 crore.

