Union Budget 2021: Education gets 93,224 crore
The Ministry of Education has been allocated ₹93,224.31 crore in the 2021-22 Budget, an increase of more than ₹8,100 crore from the revised estimates for the current fiscal.
The Ministry was originally allocated ₹99,311.52 crore for the 2020-21 fiscal, which was eventually revised to ₹85,089.07 crore as the coronavirus pandemic hit the country and classes were ordered shut to prevent the spread of the virus.
According to the union budget announced on Monday, the Department of School Education has received ₹54,873.66 crore as against ₹59,845 crore allocated in the last Budget, a drop of ₹4971.34 crore.
The ministry’s school education scheme Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan saw its allocation reduced to ₹31,050.16 crore from 38,750.50 crore in the current fiscal.
Funds for the National Scheme for Incentive to Girls for Secondary Education have been reduced to just ₹1 crore from ₹110 crore in the current fiscal.
The funds for the Kendriya Vidyalayas, however, have been increased from ₹5,516 crore to ₹6,800 crore.
The budget allocation to Navodaya Vidyalayas has also been increased by ₹500 crore. A sum of ₹3,300 crore was allocated to Navodaya Vidyalayas this fiscal, which has been raised to ₹3,800 crore for the upcoming fiscal.
The mid-day meal scheme saw an increase of ₹500 crore as the total allocation has been raised to ₹11,500 crore from ₹11,000 in 2020-21.
However, the Department of Higher Education, which received ₹39,466.52 crore last Budget, has been allocated ₹38350.65 crore for 2021-22, registering a dip of ₹1115.87 crore.
The budget for the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) has been reduced from ₹2200 crore to ₹1 crore.
The allocation for world class institutions has been increased from ₹500 crore to ₹1,710 crore. Similarly, the fund for scholarships for college and university students has been increased from ₹141 crore to ₹207 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: Education gets 93,224 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to amend Apprenticeship Act to enhance opportunities for youth: Sitharaman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: Over 15k schools to be strengthened as per new NEP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICAI CA November results 2020 declared, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the ICAI CA November examination 2020 can check their results online at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: Mission Poshan 2.0 launched to improve nutritional outcomes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Education institutes reopened in Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students, teachers rejoice as schools reopen for classes 9, 12 in Jammu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JNU allows entry to 4th semester MPhil, MTech, final semester MBA students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools reopen for classes 9, 11 in Gujarat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIFT admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the NIFT 2021 examination can download their admit cards online at nift.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: 100 new sainik schools to be set up, says FM
- The government will also be introducing the legislation to implement the setting-up of the Higher Education Commission of India envisaged in the National Education Policy 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: FM proposes to set up central university in Leh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CDAC Recruitment 2021: 100 Project Engineer and Technician vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at cdac.in on or before February 15, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Transfers not to exceed 15% of staff under new Karnataka govt norm for lecturers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students elated as schools for classes 5-8 reopen in Pune after 11 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox