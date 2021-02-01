IND USA
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi.(PTI)
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi.(PTI)
Union Budget 2021: FM proposes to set up central university in Leh

"For accessible higher education in Ladakh. I propose to set up a central university in Leh," said Sitharaman while presenting the Budget in the Parliament.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:33 PM IST

For accessible higher education in Ladakh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday proposed to set up a central university in Leh, while presenting Union Budget 2021-22.

"For accessible higher education in Ladakh. I propose to set up a central university in Leh," said Sitharaman while presenting the Budget in the Parliament.

"100 new Sainik schools will be set up in partnership with NGOs, private schools, and states. We would be introducing the legislation this year to implement the setting-up of the Higher Education Commission of India," she added.

There are other 'umbrella' structures to be created for higher education, the Finance Minister announced.

More than 15,000 schools will be strengthened under NEP 2020," said Sitharaman.

The Union Budget 2021-22 proposals rest on six pillars: Health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D, minimum government and maximum governance.

While presenting the Budget, Sitharaman said, only three times has the Budget followed a contraction in the economy this time, unlike before, the situation is due to a global pandemic Budget-2021 provides every opportunity for the economy to capture the pace and grow sustainably.

