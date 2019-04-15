Union Cabinet approves reservations in admission for EWS

The Union cabinet on Monday approved provision of reservations in admission for economically weaker section students (EWS) in Central Educational Institution (CEIs).

The move follows Human Resource Development Ministry instructions in January to all CEIs to increase the intake of students in all branches of study in pursuance of the 103rd Constitutional Amendment to provide 10% reservation in economically weaker sections without adversely affecting SC/ST and Socially and Economically Backward (SEBC) classes and also not reducing the seats for general category.

With the cabinet approval, a total of 214,766 additional seats would be created (118,983 additional seats in 2019-20 and 95,783 additional seats during 2020-21).

A sanction of Rs 4315.15 crore has been approved for 158 CEIs for reservation to economically weaker sections.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 15:47 IST