Universities, colleges in Jammu Kashmir reopen with 30 percent staff, no classes

Updated: May 07, 2020 09:13 IST

Universities, colleges and professional courses’ institutes in Jammu and Kashmir reopened for administrative works with 30 percent staff, a day after the Higher Education Department allowed them to reopen, but not run any classes till May 30.

A government order issued here said that offices of Vice Chancellors, head of departments, and those of principals of government degree colleges, polytechnic colleges and ITI shall start functioning with minimum 30 percent staff on rotation basis “in the interest of administration”. “Pursuant to directions of Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu, the Higher education department has ordered that class work of all educational institutions will remain closed till May 30th,” an official spokesman said Wednesday.

Besides, principals of respective institutions shall draw duty roster of teaching staff to start pending evaluation and assessment works, virtual classes, lab work, curriculum development, scholarships and other activities assigned by their principals, she added.

Similarly, duty roster of non-teaching staff on rotation basis shall also be drawn to start routine official work as assigned by the controlling officer of the institution, the spokesperson added. Research scholars are also permitted to start their activities in the lab while strictly observing COVID-19 protocols, she said.

All staff have been asked to observe COVID-19 protocol and safety precautions issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.