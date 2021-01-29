Universities, colleges to reopen in Jammu region from Feb 1

Colleges and universities in Jammu will reopen on February 1 following COVID-19 guidelines, according to an official order.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday issued several guidelines with respect to the re-opening of higher education institutions.

The higher education institutions in summer zone areas of Jammu division will reopen from February 1, the order said.

In Kashmir division and winter zone areas of Jammu division, the institutions will reopen on February 15 after winter vacations, it added.

The order issued here by the higher education department has urged the institutions, staff members and students to follow COVID-19 guidelines.