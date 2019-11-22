e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 22, 2019

University of Calcutta introduces third gender option in admission forms

CU admissions: The University of Calcutta has included the Third Gender option in its admission forms from the next academic session, Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee said on Friday.

education Updated: Nov 22, 2019 17:59 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
The University of Calcutta has included the Third Gender option in its admission forms from the next academic session, Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee said on Friday.
The University of Calcutta has included the Third Gender option in its admission forms from the next academic session, Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee said on Friday.(Samir Jana/HT file)
         

The University of Calcutta has included the Third Gender option in its admission forms from the next academic session, Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee said on Friday.

Along with male and female, the admission forms for post-graduate and under-graduate courses in the university will now have the option of Third Gender, Banerjee told PTI.

The decision to include the option was taken after a notice by the University Grants Commission (UGC) called for the inclusion of Transgender as Third Gender in various scholarships and fellowships, she said.

“As per the judgement of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, Transgender will be included as a third gender under the various scholarships/fellowship schemes of UGC,” the notice said.

Responding to the demand of the present time, the university felt that there should not be any discrimination in higher education facilities on the basis of someone’s sex, Chakraborty said.

Till now, candidates had to tick in a box to denote the applicant’s sex - male or female - while filling up the admission form of the university.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

tags
top news
In Mumbai, a rare meeting between Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP leaders begins
In Mumbai, a rare meeting between Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP leaders begins
D/N Test LIVE: Kohli, Pujara settle India after Rohit’s fall
D/N Test LIVE: Kohli, Pujara settle India after Rohit’s fall
Maharashtra Governor cancels Delhi visit while Sena-Cong-NCP meet
Maharashtra Governor cancels Delhi visit while Sena-Cong-NCP meet
US shares India’s concerns on China’s One Belt One Road project: Wells
US shares India’s concerns on China’s One Belt One Road project: Wells
Just before Uddhav signs up with Cong-NCP, a public message from Gadkari
Just before Uddhav signs up with Cong-NCP, a public message from Gadkari
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
From factory to field: Journey of the pink ball
From factory to field: Journey of the pink ball
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News