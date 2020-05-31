UP 69,000 assistant teacher recruitment: District- wise merit list likely on Monday

education

Updated: May 31, 2020 16:27 IST

District-wise list of candidates who have qualified assistant teachers’ recruitment exam held to recruit 69,000 assistant teachers in government-run primary schools run by Basic Education Board in UP is expected to be released on Monday, say officials.

These candidates will then take part in counselling rounds to be held in respective districts for final allotment of schools to them.

As per the timetable issued by UP Basic Education Board on May 17, the district wise list of qualified candidates was to be issued on May 31. However then for the benefit of the candidates, the last date for online amending and correcting mobile phone numbers was extended by two days from May 26 to May 28 which then impacted release of the district wise selection list, officials explained.

Secretary, Basic Education Board, Vijay Shankar Mishra said the much-awaited list was not expected to be released on Sunday now.

“Teams of Basic Education Board and National Informatics Centre are working in this regard and a decision on its will be taken as soon as all the technical work gets completed,” he said.

The importance of the list can be gauged from that fact that only those candidates whose names figure in the district wise list would be able to take part in the counselling set to be held between June 3 and June 6.

Mishra had on May 29 issued detailed orders to all Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSAs), divisional assistant directors (basic education) and principals of district institutes of education and training (DIETs) ordering that guidelines issued to prevent Covid-19 like observing social distancing and making available hand sanitisers etc be ensured during counselling.

He had also ordered that adequate presence of policemen for security and order be also made sure.

During the counselling, the candidates will need to compulsorily submit their original documents. After appointment letters get issued, verification of all educational and training certificates will take place followed by a medical examination before the first salary gets disbursed, officials said.