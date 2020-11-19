e-paper
Home / Education / UP B.Ed JEE 2020 counselling registration process begins at lkouniv.ac.in, here’s direct link

UP B.Ed JEE 2020 counselling registration process begins at lkouniv.ac.in, here’s direct link

UP B.Ed JEE counselling 2020: The online registration process for Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Exam (UP B.Ed JEE) counselling 2020 has begun from November 19, 2020

education Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 11:42 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UP B.Ed JEE Counselling 2020 begins
UP B.Ed JEE Counselling 2020 begins
         

UP B.Ed JEE counselling 2020: The online registration process for Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Exam (UP B.Ed JEE) counselling 2020 has begun from Thursday, November 19, 2020. Candidates who have passed the UP B.Ed JEE can register for online counselling process. Lucknow University will conduct the counselling process in three phase- Main counselling, Pooled Counselling and Direct/ Spot admission counselling. Candidates can register for counselling at lkouniv.ac.in.

Candidates can fill their choices from November 19 to 23 for candidates between Rank 1 and 50000 in phase 1. Seat allotment result will be declared on November 24. The seat confirmation and fee payment will be done till November 26.

Phase 2 registration will begin from November 24 for candidates ranked from 50001 `to 140000 and its seat allotment result will be declared on November 29.

Direct Link to Register

Revised counselling schedule

