Home / Education / UP BEd JEE 2020 registration process to begin today, check details here

UP BEd JEE 2020 registration process to begin today, check details here

The tentative date of Entrance Examination is April 8, 2020. The online application will start from February 12 and the closing date for online application is March 6, 2020.

education Updated: Feb 12, 2020 13:58 IST
Rajeev Mullick
Rajeev Mullick
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UP BEd JEE 2020 registration process to begin today
UP BEd JEE 2020 registration process to begin today(HT file)
         

University of Lucknow to hold the joint entrance examination for admission to the two year B Ed program in the academic session 2020-2022 for Uttar Pradesh’s state universities and their associated and deemed colleges.

The tentative date of Entrance Examination is April 8, 2020. The online application will start from February 12 and the closing date for online application is March 6, 2020. The last date of submitting application with late fees is March 11, said Vice Chancellor of the University Prof Alok Kumar Rai on Tuesday.

The tentative date of entrance examination is April 8, 2020. The tentative date of announcement of results is May 11. The online entrance counselling will start from June 1, 2020. The academic session will start from July 1. Last date for admission and verification of student documents is July 10, said UP B Ed entrance examination regional director Prof Amita Bajpai.

“If under any circumstances the above dates need to be altered, the authority to do so will only be with the organizers of the entrance examination. Any change in any of the dates associated with the BEd (2 year program) entrance examination will be displayed on the University of Lucknow website,”, an official said.

A certain amount has been fixed as fees to be submitted during the application process. For candidates of the General and Other Backward Classes of Uttar Pradesh, the fees shall be Rs 1500 without late fees and Rs 2000 with late fees. For candidates of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the fees shall be Rs 750 without late fees and Rs 1000 with late fees. For candidates from other states, the fees shall be Rs 1500 without late fees and Rs 2000 with late fees.

