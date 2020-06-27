UP Board 10th Result 2020: UPMSP to announce Uttar Pradesh high school results today at upresults.nic.in

education

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 08:06 IST

Uttar Pradesh Board will declare the class 10th results today. Around 30 lakh students will get their high school exam results at 12 noon today. Students who have taken the exam will be able to check their results online at upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in. Students will not have to go anywhere to check their results. The scores can be checked on the official website.

This year, the UP Board is expected to issue digitally signed marksheet.This would allow students to take admissions in further classes with these online issued marksheets. Later as situation normalizes and permits, the board plans to make hardcopy of the marksheets available to students through their schools, the board officials told HT. The board might upload the marksheet bearing digital signature of the UP Board secretary as well as the photograph of individual students concerned on the website.

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020: How to check the results on HT Result Portal

1) Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

2) On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

3) Go to the UP Board tab

4) Click on the link that reads ‘UP Board 10th result 2020’ or ‘UP Board 12th result 2020’

5) Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided for the purpose and submit