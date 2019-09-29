UP Board 2020 exam: Students to get 20 square feet space each

education

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 13:18 IST

Students appearing in UP Board exams can now look forward to more personal space in examination halls. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, commonly referred to as UP Board, has decided to ensure a minimum of 20 sq feet (1.86 sq metres) of space for every student appearing in its class 10 and class 12 exams from 2020 onwards, inform officials.

The board has issued instructions to all district inspector of schools (DIoSs) to personally verify the information regarding infrastructure and available space provided to the board by the schools vying to become centres of board examinations across the state, they add.

Officials share that plan is to ensure that number of examinees allowed per centre is fixed keeping at least 20 sq feet of space reserved for each student.

“We have asked all the DIoSs to verify the information regarding infrastructure, space and other facilities submitted by schools online as part of application process for being made exam centres for the 2020 exams. The DIoSs have been instructed to submit their reports and recommendations in this regard by October 15,” said UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava.

She said provision for a minimum of 20 sq feet space for every examinee existed in the board rules earlier too but was never strictly enforced. However, it was after getting reports regarding some centres lacking adequate space to manage examinees that we decided to ensure the minimum space provision strictly in allotting exam centres for 2020 exams, she added.

The UP Board secretary said adequate space norm was also necessary as that helped in conducting exams free of unfair means. The DIoSs would also verify the infrastructure, space and other facilities of around 10,000 schools out of the total around 28,520 which have failed to provide full information regarding them. However the sheer scale of the exercise can be gauged from the fact that in 2018 board exams, the UP Board had 36,56,272 high school and another 29,82,996 intermediate students registered to appear in the exam at 8444 centres. In 2019 also, the board had 31, 92,587 high school and another 26, 03,169 intermediate students registered to appear in the exam at 8291 centres.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 13:18 IST