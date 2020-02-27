e-paper
UP Board Class 12th English paper leaked in Kaushambi, probe on

education Updated: Feb 27, 2020 12:13 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kaushambi
Representative
Representative(HT File)
         

The Class 12 English question paper of UP Board was leaked in Kaushambi district on Wednesday and went viral on the social media five hours before the examination.

The paper was scheduled to be held in the second shift of the ongoing UP Board examination between 2pm and 5.15 pm.

The authenticity of the paper was ascertained after the question paper bearing code 117-316 (YB) on top and code number J28746 at the bottom of the question paper, matched that present with the centre superintendents.

On receiving information, Kaushambi district magistrate Manish Verma set up an enquiry into the issue.

Verma entrusted ADM Manoj Kumar Singh with the responsibility of carrying out an in depth investigation in the paper leak incident.

Kaushambi district inspector of schools Satyendra Singh as well as senior board officials did not attend phone calls.Meanwhile, a team of Uttar Pradesh STF seized a bundle of pre-written copies from Kaushambi during a raid.

STF officials maintained that scrutiny of these copies was underway and they would be able to share further details after investigations.

