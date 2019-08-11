UP Board Compartmental exam option for class 12 students soon

education

Like their CBSE counterparts, class 12 students of UP Board may also have the option of appearing in compartment examination on flunking in one subject in their board exams soon.

A proposal in this regard has been sent to the state government for approval by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, as the UP Board is formally known.

If okayed, this option would become available from next academic session, informed a senior official of the UP Board on condition of anonymity.

“Presently UP Board offers option of appearing in improvement exam to students on failing in two subjects and in compartment exam on failing in one subject in high school board examinations but compartment examination option does not exist at intermediate level,” he added.

As a result, any student who fails in one subject in his class 12 board exams has no other option but to wait for a year.

“A few of these failing students do apply for scrutiny but the count of such students is quite low,” the official shared.

While Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) already offered compartment exam option to its class 12 examinees, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also introduced the option from this year.

The need for introducing the compartment examination option at class 12 level was felt all the more in 2019 when instead of two papers for each subject one paper per subject was introduced in 39 subjects. The move did reduce the exam stress of students but also made it tougher to clear the exams. As earlier, if a student failed to perform well in one of the examination papers of the subject, he/she had the chance of doing well in the second paper. But now that option too has ceased to exist, the official said.

Officials also shared that parents too had been writing to UP Board in this regard pointing out the importance of clearing class 12 exam in one go for a good career. This pressure from guardians and parents also is being seen as a reason behind the UP Board sending the proposal to the state government.

UP Board’s 2019 class 12 exam data

Total registered students: 26, 03,169

Total students who appeared in exams: 23, 52,049

Count of students who passed: 16, 47,919

Count of students who failed: 7, 04,130

