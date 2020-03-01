e-paper
UP Board exam 2020: 359 students caught cheating

Earlier FIRs were registered against 133 people and schools were being identified by the Department of Secondary Education where the sanctity of the examination is being affected.

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 10:17 IST
Lucknow
(PTI)
         

As many as 359 students were caught cheating in high school and intermediate exams in Uttar Pradesh while over 4 lakh students have left their Board examinations.

“4,49,093 students have left high school and intermediate exams. 359 students were caught cheating in the exams,” a statement from the Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh said on Saturday.

Earlier FIRs were registered against 133 people and schools were being identified by the Department of Secondary Education where the sanctity of the examination is being affected, said Principal Secretary, Secondary Education, Aradhana Shukla. In this regard, the action is being taken against 29 schools to withdraw their recognition for not conducting examinations peacefully.

