UP Board Exam 2020: Center list to be announced next month

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 08:50 IST

UP Board is likely to announce the list of examination centers for its 2020 high school and intermediate examinations by second week of November, said a board official.

Besides, the board is also planning to release list of schools blacklisted by it where copying was detected in 2019 examinations.

“We have directed all district inspector of schools (DIoS) to verify and submit information pertaining to infrastructure and other facilities of schools online by October 15, post which screening of the list would be done by deputy director, secondary education and incase of detection of an error, the same would be forwarded to respective DIoS for rectification,” said board’s additional secretary Shiv Lal.

As per the official, the respective DIoSs would verify details about infrastructure and other basic facilities of around 10,000 schools out of the total around 28,520 affiliated to the board, accurate information regarding which could not be received from schools earlier.

“The board is also preparing a list of schools where use of unfair means was reported in 2019 exams and reexamination had to be carried out. All such schools would be blacklisted,” he said.

As many as 56,01,034 examinees would appear in 2020 high school and intermediate examinations scheduled from February 18.

Out of this, a total of 30,33,961 students, including 30,12,855 regular and 21,106 private candidates, will take high school examination while 25,67,073 examinees-- 24,96,531 regular candidates and 70,542 private candidates-- would appear in intermediate examinations.

Records revealed in 2018 exams, a total of 66,39,269 examinees appeared, including 36,56,272 in high school and 29,82,996 intermediate at 8444 centres while in 2019, a total of 57,95,756 students appeared, including 31, 92,587 in high school and 26, 03,169 students in intermediate exam at 8291 centres.

