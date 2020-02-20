e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / UP Board Exam 2020: School manager arrested for giving ‘cheating tips’ to students| Watch Video

UP Board Exam 2020: School manager arrested for giving ‘cheating tips’ to students| Watch Video

A two-minute long video of Praveen Mall, manager of Harivansh Memorial Inter College, went viral on social media in which he is seen giving the “tips” to students to get high marks in the UP Board of Secondary Education examinations.

education Updated: Feb 20, 2020 16:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mau, Uttar Pradesh
Screengrab of video
Screengrab of video(Twitter)
         

A private school manager was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly giving “cheating tips” to students appearing in the UP Board examinations and advising them to slide in a Rs 100 note along with answer sheets to get a good score, police said.

A two-minute long video of Praveen Mall, manager of Harivansh Memorial Inter College, went viral on social media in which he is seen giving the “tips” to students to get high marks in the UP Board of Secondary Education examinations.

In the video, he purportedly assures students that “none of them will fail” if they follow his instructions.

The video clip was secretly filmed by one of the students and sent to the Chief Minister’s Office, officials said.

“All of you should maintain discipline. If a chit is found with you and even if you are slapped, fold your hand and be ready for one more (slap). Don’t argue and stand straight as the teacher can damage your future,” Mall is heard saying in the video.

 

“Don’t leave out any question. If you write questions and put a Rs 100 note, the teacher will give you marks blindly. Even if you answer a four-mark question wrongly, they will give you three marks. No one sees (while checking copies). None of you will fail,” he is heard saying.

The video is said to have been filmed in January during a farewell function in the school, police said.

Mall was arrested and sent to jail on Thursday after being booked under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 1998 and the Information Technology Act, they added.

tags
top news
‘Namaste Trump’ will be akin to ‘Howdy Modi!’ event: MEA on US Prez visit
‘Namaste Trump’ will be akin to ‘Howdy Modi!’ event: MEA on US Prez visit
‘Shaheen Bagh will stay’: SC mediators assure protestors
‘Shaheen Bagh will stay’: SC mediators assure protestors
Delhi rape convict Vinay Sharma moves court, wants to be treated for insanity
Delhi rape convict Vinay Sharma moves court, wants to be treated for insanity
One more Indian tests positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
One more Indian tests positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
‘Lakhs, not millions’: BJP leaders after Donald Trump’s 7 million remark
‘Lakhs, not millions’: BJP leaders after Donald Trump’s 7 million remark
‘The court is in your ball’: Netizens troll Akmal, start a new hashtag
‘The court is in your ball’: Netizens troll Akmal, start a new hashtag
You can pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip from tomorrow for Rs 1,09,999
You can pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip from tomorrow for Rs 1,09,999
Why selling cars in China is worse than making them
Why selling cars in China is worse than making them
trending topics
coronavirusUmar AkmalAnanya PandayRSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentUphaar fire tragedy caseSSC JHT Final ResultJaved Akhtar

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News