UP Board exam evaluation process suspended till April 2

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 10:32 IST

The evaluation of UP Board answer sheets will remain suspended from Wednesday till April 2. “Evaluation work will not be done from March 18 to April 2, as per orders given by deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma and communicated by principal secretary (secondary education) Aradhana Shukla,” said Nina Srivastava, secretary, UP Board.

Evaluation of UP Board’s class 10 and 12 answer copies got under way at 275 centres across the state on Monday. Around 1.47 lakh teachers had been entrusted with the task of evaluating over 3 crore answer copies in 10 days. The results of class 10 and class 12 were to be declared on April 24.

UP board exams were conducted from February 18 to March 6.