UP Board Exams 2020 ending in 12-15 days, result to be declared early this year

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 09:23 IST

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister and secondary education minister, Dinesh Sharma this year’s UP Board 2020 high school and intermediate examinations, beginning on Tuesday, would be unique in many ways. In a chat with Rajeev Mullick, the minister said the results would also be announced much ahead of other boards. Excerpts:

What is so unique about the UP Board examinations this year?

The Board examinations will begin from Tuesday (February 18) and end on March 3 for High School and on March 6 for Intermediate. Thus high school examinations will get over in 12 working days and intermediate exams in 15 days. This is a new record. In 2019, the Class 10 or high school examinations concluded in 14 working days, while the Class 12 or intermediate examinations concluded in 16 working days.

Prior to Yogi government’s tenure, the exams continued for two and a half months. We are now finishing high school exam in 12 working days and intermediate in 15 days. This will not only cut down expenses but will also ensure early declaration of result.

UP Board results will be announced on April 24, ahead of many other boards. Like previous year, this is for the second time the UP Board exam will be held as per NCERT syllabus.

What measures was taken to ensure sanctity of the exam?

Technology has been integrated in a big way in the smooth conduction of UP board examination. A hi-tech control room has also been set up in Lucknow which would be connected to each of the 7784 examinations centers in 75 districts of state through a network of around 1.90 lakh CCTV cameras.

The webcasting of examinations would be done every day which would be monitored by officials in state capital. Every centre in the state this year has also got a broadband connection installed along with voice recorder for smooth webcasting of examination proceedings. Around 1.88 lakh teachers have been assigned examination duties to be conducted in 94,000 rooms.

What security measures has been taken for the board exams at the centres?

There will be a static magistrate in every centre and nodal officer in every district. Our officers will be on the move in different districts during the examination. Section 144 has been imposed outside exam centres and no outsider, even management committee members, will be allowed to enter the exam hall.

Are there any new initiatives ahead of the exam?

The UP board launched two toll free helpline numbers: 1800-180-5310 and 1800-180-5312 for students to get replies to their queries and help them overcome stress. The helpline numbers remain active from 8 am to 8 pm. We also launched a new Twitter handle @upboardexam2020 for real-time speedy transmission of information. Keeping in mind the wide interests of candidates appearing in the High School and Intermediate examinations, the Board launched the Twitter service for 2020 examination for speedy resolution of their problems.