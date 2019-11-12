UP Board releases 2020 proposed exam centre list of all 75 districts

education

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 14:05 IST

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), commonly known as UP Board, has released list of schools to be made examination centers in all 75 districts of the state for holding its 2020 high school and intermediate examinations scheduled from February 18, a board official said.

Board secretary Neena Srivastava said the list of remaining 12 districts were also released by Tuesday afternoon and the list of all proposed exam centres of 75 disticts were now available online on the official website of the board— https://upmsp.edu.in/.

“Any representation against these selected schools should be made online to the respective district inspector of schools (DIoS) till November 14 after which the DIoS would get the shortcomings addressed through district committees and inform the board by November 22,” she said.

Post addressing of shortcomings, the board will release the final list of centres for all 75 districts of the state on its website on November 30, 2019.

For the forthcoming 2020 board exams, a total of 56,01,034 students have got themselves registered, including 30,33,961 for high school and 25,67,073 for intermediate examinations.

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma during his recent visit to Sangam city had said the state government was committed for holding free and fair examinations for which all measures were being undertaken.

The 12 districts for which the list of exam centres were released on Tuesday included Prayagraj, where the board’s is headquartered besides Pratapgarh, Basti, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Kushinagar, Balia, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra.

The board had released the first list of exam centres for 32 districts on Sunday and on Monday late night released the second list of another 31 districts taking the number of districts whose lists of exam centres have been announced to 63. The proposed exam centres of trhe remaining 12 got released on Tuesday afternoon.

The board, counted among the world’s largest examination bodies, follows an online exam centre allocation process whereby the affiliated schools provide information regarding them online and which the board then gets physically verified with the help of district inspector of schools (DIOSs) and district administration of all 75 districts.