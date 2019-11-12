e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

UP Board releases 2020 proposed exam centre list of all 75 districts

Board secretary Neena Srivastava said the list of remaining 12 districts were also released by Tuesday afternoon and the list of all proposed exam centres of 75 disticts were now available online on the official website of the board— https://upmsp.edu.in/.

education Updated: Nov 12, 2019 14:05 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
K Sandeep Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UP board office
UP board office(HT photos)
         

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), commonly known as UP Board, has released list of schools to be made examination centers in all 75 districts of the state for holding its 2020 high school and intermediate examinations scheduled from February 18, a board official said.

Board secretary Neena Srivastava said the list of remaining 12 districts were also released by Tuesday afternoon and the list of all proposed exam centres of 75 disticts were now available online on the official website of the board— https://upmsp.edu.in/.

“Any representation against these selected schools should be made online to the respective district inspector of schools (DIoS) till November 14 after which the DIoS would get the shortcomings addressed through district committees and inform the board by November 22,” she said.

Post addressing of shortcomings, the board will release the final list of centres for all 75 districts of the state on its website on November 30, 2019.

For the forthcoming 2020 board exams, a total of 56,01,034 students have got themselves registered, including 30,33,961 for high school and 25,67,073 for intermediate examinations.

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma during his recent visit to Sangam city had said the state government was committed for holding free and fair examinations for which all measures were being undertaken.

The 12 districts for which the list of exam centres were released on Tuesday included Prayagraj, where the board’s is headquartered besides Pratapgarh, Basti, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Kushinagar, Balia, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra.

The board had released the first list of exam centres for 32 districts on Sunday and on Monday late night released the second list of another 31 districts taking the number of districts whose lists of exam centres have been announced to 63. The proposed exam centres of trhe remaining 12 got released on Tuesday afternoon.

The board, counted among the world’s largest examination bodies, follows an online exam centre allocation process whereby the affiliated schools provide information regarding them online and which the board then gets physically verified with the help of district inspector of schools (DIOSs) and district administration of all 75 districts.

tags
top news
Indian Army’s M777 regiment to get 3 made-in-India guns
Indian Army’s M777 regiment to get 3 made-in-India guns
Centre’s detailed security planning ensured peace post-Ayodhya verdict
Centre’s detailed security planning ensured peace post-Ayodhya verdict
Donations received by BJP 3 times of what other national parties secured
Donations received by BJP 3 times of what other national parties secured
Supreme Court verdict on plea to bring CJI office under RTI today
Supreme Court verdict on plea to bring CJI office under RTI today
President’s Rule twist to Maharashtra post-poll potboiler
President’s Rule twist to Maharashtra post-poll potboiler
Despite fee waiver, only 700 reach Pakistan by Kartarpur corridor
Despite fee waiver, only 700 reach Pakistan by Kartarpur corridor
Behind Maharashtra delay, Sharad Pawar’s cautious approach to seal the pact
Behind Maharashtra delay, Sharad Pawar’s cautious approach to seal the pact
Is ‘BJP option’ over for Shiv Sena? Watch Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction
Is ‘BJP option’ over for Shiv Sena? Watch Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News