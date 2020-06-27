e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UP Board Results 2020: Private schools excel in Class 10 results, govt and govt-aided in Class 12

UP Board Results 2020: Private schools excel in Class 10 results, govt and govt-aided in Class 12

UP Board Results 2020: In class 10, 85.11% students of private schools have cleared the exam while in government-run and government-aided schools 82.8% and 79.77% students respectively passed the exam.

education Updated: Jun 27, 2020 17:13 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
K Sandeep Kumar
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
UP Board Results 2020.
UP Board Results 2020.(HT file)
         

UP Board Results 2020: Private schools yet again outperformed government-run and government-aided schools of the state in UP Board high school exam results this year. However in intermediate results, the government-run and government-aided schools left behind the private schools.

In class 10, 85.11% students of private schools have cleared the exam while in government-run and government-aided schools 82.8% and 79.77% students respectively passed the exam.

In class 12, 83.70% students of government-run schools and 78.33% students of government-aided schools have passed against 72.45% students of private schools.

In the list of toppers also, students of private schools figured prominently while those of government-run and government-aided schools failed to make much impact.

As many as 114 schools in class 10 category and 136 schools in intermediate category registered below 20% pass results. While the high school list had 43 government schools, five aided schools and 66 private institutions, the intermediate list included 07 government schools, 18 aided ones and 111 private institutions.

In terms of percentage, 1.87% government schools and 0.32% private ones registered below 20% results in high school exams. Likewise, in intermediate examinations, 0.89% government schools and 0.88 private institutions recorded below 20% results.

In 2019, 139 schools in high school and 249 schools at intermediate level had registered less than 20% results. In 2018, 170 schools in high school and 167 schools at intermediate level had registered less than 20% results.

tags
top news
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul Gandhi over Chinese ‘intrusion’
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul Gandhi over Chinese ‘intrusion’
LIVE: Home minister Amit Shah, CM Kejriwal visit Delhi’s Covid care centre
LIVE: Home minister Amit Shah, CM Kejriwal visit Delhi’s Covid care centre
Covid-19: Govt shines light on recovery rate as India breaks own record
Covid-19: Govt shines light on recovery rate as India breaks own record
‘Only Publicity’: Priyanka Gandhi on UP’s job scheme launched by PM Modi
‘Only Publicity’: Priyanka Gandhi on UP’s job scheme launched by PM Modi
Galwan clash ‘huge mistake’ by China, world already fighting Covid-19: Experts
Galwan clash ‘huge mistake’ by China, world already fighting Covid-19: Experts
‘I think they won’t select you’: How GR Viswanath’s career came to an end
‘I think they won’t select you’: How GR Viswanath’s career came to an end
Assam floods: 25,000 affected in Dibrugarh as water enters residential areas
Assam floods: 25,000 affected in Dibrugarh as water enters residential areas
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In