UP Board tightens norms for examination centres

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 08:50 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), commonly known as the UP Board, has tightened its norms for making centres for high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) exams-2021. Now, the schools, which do not have main access roads that are at least 10 feet wide, would not be made UP Board exam centres, board officials said, citing the policy in this regard approved recently by the state government.

The earlier policy only mentioned that the schools to be designated as board exam centres should have proper access roads.

The 10-feet road width has been specified for effective inspection of all the centres for an impartial examination and facilitate surprise checking to ensure confidentiality of question papers being maintained by all centres, said a senior board official aware of the development.

The move comes even as the number of examination centres is expected to increase by one-and-a-half-times in 2021 as compared to the last year owing to compliance with social distancing because of the coronavirus outbreak and the need for more space per student now.

Officials said that members of the flying squads usually arrived in cars for inspections. This rule on the approach roads has been implemented for the first time to ensure that there is no obstruction in their movement to the examination centre in line with the state government’s instructions of copying- free exams.

Recognizing that the problem in this regard is faced mainly at private institutions, government-run and government-aided schools would remain exempted from this condition, they added.

The UP Board 20201 exam centre allotment policy was issued on November 25 by the UP government. The verification of available resources in schools for being designated as board exam centres has already started in districts.

UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla said that he had instructed all district inspectors of schools (DIOSes) to ensure completion of the physical inspection of the schools in the running to become exam centres by committees set up by the respective district magistrates and upload the information on the designated portal by December 26 after completing the inspections as per the set deadline of December 20.

As per the norm, those schools which have high-tension wires passing over entrance, teaching rooms or administrative rooms will not be made board exam centres. It has also been mandatory for such schools to have a permanent power connection and a generator for power back-up in the school to become a board exam centre.