UP Board time table 2019: Check schedule for Class 10, 12 exams, starting from February 7

Uttar Pradesh Board has released the date sheet for Class 10, 12 Board exams. Class 10 and 12 board exams will begin from February 7, 2019 and will conclude in two weeks. This will be the shortest ever board exam conducted by UP government.

While the High School examinations would begin on February 7 and end in 14 working days on February 28, the class XII intermediate examinations would also begin on 7 February and end in 16 working days on March 2, UP’s deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma said on Monday.

Candidates can check the complete date sheet from the official site at upmsp.edu.in. Approximately 58 lakh students will appear for the Board exams this year.

This year’s intermediate examinations would have 269 question papers against 308 last year.

“All the district inspector of schools have informed that CCTVs and voice recorders have been installed in examination halls and about 1314 centers have been identified as sensitive and another 448 labelled highly sensitive,” Sharma said while reiterating the BJP government’s commitment to eliminate the ‘copying mafia’ from UP Board examinations. The answer copies would be bar coded, Sharma added.

He said that aadhaar number of all candidates taking examinations had been uploaded on the UP Board’s website along with other details of the students taking the examinations.

“In 2016-17 when the Aadhaar details were not uploaded then the total number of students registering themselves for the examinations was 67.18 lakh. This figure was reduced to 53.84 lakh when the detail was first uploaded in 2017-18 and in 2018-19 Aadhaar detail being uploaded along with other effective anti-copying measures being initiated saw further dip in the number of examinees to 52.65 lakh candidates,” Sharma said.

Sharma attributes the dip as weeding out of fake examinees or those who relied on copying mafia to scrape through

Click here to check complete date sheet of UP Board Exam 2019

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 13:13 IST