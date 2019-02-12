UP Boards 2019: All exam answer sheets to be re- checked

To minimize errors in the evaluation of high school and intermediate exam answer sheets, the UP Board is considering to get all the scripts rechecked before declaring the results.

Till last year, only 15 per cent of the answer sheets were randomly chosen and re-evaluated by the board.

Additional secretary of the board Shiv Lal informed that the board is mulling to get all the answer sheets rechecked, but no decision has been taken yet.

In the previous years, cases were reported wherein the evaluators failed to check a few answers, which was revealed only after the candidate applied for revaluation. Cases where the marks awarded in the inside pages failed to match with the total tally on the sheet also came to the fore.

According to officials in the board, evaluators are unlikely to object to the double scrutiny as it would mean additional remuneration for them. The board will also not have to bear extra financial burden as two papers of several subjects in intermediate have been combined into one, thereby reducing the number of answer sheets for checking.

A total of 58,06,922 students are enrolled to appear in UP Board High school and intermediate examinations including 31,95,603 in high school and 26,11,319 in intermediate exams.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 11:36 IST