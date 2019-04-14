UP Boards 2019 examinees get calls for money to help them ‘clear’ exam

UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava has written to UP Director General of Police for initiating action against persons making phone calls to High School and Intermediate examinees. Exam results are to be declared later this month and the callers demand money to ensure that the examinees’ results are completed and declared.

In the letter, Srivastava wrote that the callers are threatening examinees that if they failed to provide the requisite money, their results would remain incomplete and may never get declared.

The letter written on April 12, mentioned that the callers told the examinees and their parents that their results had been withheld and the same will not be declared as they had failed to clear the exam. Hence, if they paid the money, the results would be declared besides it would be ensured that they cleared the examination.

According to Board secretary, after the matter was brought to her notice, she immediately wrote the letter to UP DGP for action as the mischief was causing immense trouble to examinees and their parents.

Sources in the Board not wishing to be named claimed that the callers demanded money between Rs 6,000 to Rs 20,000 besides and had even sent the bank account number wherein the money was to be transferred along with the IFSC code of the bank. They said that it was an issue to be investigated as details of examinees, their roll numbers, their parents’ mobile numbers were confidential data available with the Board. How these were leaked was a matter of thorough investigation.

The letter sent to the DGP also has a dozen mobile numbers which were used to make calls to examinees or their parents in different districts of the state.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 07:17 IST