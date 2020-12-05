e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UP CM distributes appointment letters to 36,590 newly appointed assistant teachers

UP CM distributes appointment letters to 36,590 newly appointed assistant teachers

The Chief Minister also congratulated teachers who attended the event via video conferencing.

education Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 16:18 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath(ANI file)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath(ANI file)
         

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday distributed appointment letters through the online process to 36,590 newly appointed assistant teachers in primary schools.

The Chief Minister also congratulated teachers who attended the event via video conferencing.

“Heartfelt wishes for the bright future to the newly appointed teachers in Primary Schools. The energy of all the talented and creative teachers who are selected by a fair and transparent recruitment process will help in bringing changes in the primary level education. Congratulations to the newly appointed teachers!” Adityanath tweeted.

Earlier on October 16, appointment letters were distributed to 31,227 assistant teachers.

tags
top news
Stop commenting on our leadership if you want stable govt: Cong leader to Maha allies
Stop commenting on our leadership if you want stable govt: Cong leader to Maha allies
LIVE: Union minister Tomar tells farmers’ unions Centre committed to talks
LIVE: Union minister Tomar tells farmers’ unions Centre committed to talks
‘Last day of discussion’: Farmers ahead of talks with Centre on farm laws
‘Last day of discussion’: Farmers ahead of talks with Centre on farm laws
Vaccine update: India’s purchase will cover 60% population
Vaccine update: India’s purchase will cover 60% population
Haryana health minister Anil Vij tests Covid-19 positive
Haryana health minister Anil Vij tests Covid-19 positive
‘Very few players come like him’: India batsman reminds Kaif of Dravid
‘Very few players come like him’: India batsman reminds Kaif of Dravid
Moscow starts mass Covid-19 vaccination with its Sputnik V shot
Moscow starts mass Covid-19 vaccination with its Sputnik V shot
‘Trump administration’s Covid vaccine distribution plan lacks detail’: Biden
‘Trump administration’s Covid vaccine distribution plan lacks detail’: Biden
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In