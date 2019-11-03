e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

UP college students re-admitted on Governor Anandiben Patel’s intervention

According to UP Women’s Commission member Prabha Gupta on Friday, the college administration cancelled admission of Arju Gupta and Jeetu Gupta, the BA first year students, in October after they had attended their classes for two months.

education Updated: Nov 03, 2019 09:26 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Banda
UP Governor Anandiben Patel.
UP Governor Anandiben Patel. (HT file)
         

Two girl students of Pt Jawaharlal Nehru PG College here, who were banned from attending classes, have been re-allowed following intervention of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

According to UP Women’s Commission member Prabha Gupta on Friday, the college administration cancelled admission of Arju Gupta and Jeetu Gupta, the BA first year students, in October after they had attended their classes for two months.

The duo enquired from the college administration about the reason. The students were told that they didn’t respond to the verification call from the institution. In protest, the students decided to stage hunger strike, Gupta said.

They also sought the Governor’s intervention in the matter. They were re-admitted after the Governor intervened, Gupta added.

tags
top news
PM Modi explains why it is the best time to invest in India
PM Modi explains why it is the best time to invest in India
No respite, air pollution continues its choking grip on Delhi
No respite, air pollution continues its choking grip on Delhi
‘My phone tapped’: Mamata Banerjee targets govt over WhatsApp snooping row
‘My phone tapped’: Mamata Banerjee targets govt over WhatsApp snooping row
Man kills wife, beaten to death by mob as he tries to flee in UP: Cops
Man kills wife, beaten to death by mob as he tries to flee in UP: Cops
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
‘121 Indians may have been targeted’: WhatsApp sent 2nd alert in September
‘121 Indians may have been targeted’: WhatsApp sent 2nd alert in September
‘Choose job for happiness not money’: ISRO chief K Sivan at IIT Delhi
‘Choose job for happiness not money’: ISRO chief K Sivan at IIT Delhi
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News