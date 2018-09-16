UP college tonsures heads of students; parents demand action

Angry parents and their wards took to streets at Shahpur town after a college in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, ordered tonsuring the heads of its students, officials said Sunday.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Bhupender Kumar said Rashtriya Inter College, Shahpur authorities tonsured the heads of hundreds of its students recently.

Agitated by the incident, many students and their parents blocked the Budhana-Muzaffarnagar road on Saturday, demanding action against the educational institute, he said.

Meanwhile, disciplinary action has been initiated against college principal Virender Singh and manager Rahul Baiyan, college authorities said.

Security has been tightened in the college premises.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 17:11 IST