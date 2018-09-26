UP D.EL.ED 2017: First semester result announced at updeledinfo.in, here’s direct link to check

The results of Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EL.ED) first semester examination were declared on Tuesday on the official website updeledinfo.in.

According to reports in livehindustan.com, the examination was held between May 1 and May 3 and 1.41 lakh trainees have been declared successful. The examination was held for 191,111 registered candidates, out of which 189,938 appeared. Out of this, 74.25% or 141,902 candidates have been declared successful.

Here is the direct link to check the UP D.EL.ED 2017 first semester result

UP D.EL.ED 2017 first semester result (https://updeledinfo.in/)

UP D.EL.ED 2017 first semester result: Here’s how to check

1) Visit the official website of UP D.EL.ED at updeledinfo.in

2) Click on the link for ‘UP D.El.Ed. 2017 1st Semester Result’.

3) Enter your roll number on the login page and search

4) The result will be displayed

5) Take a printout and save it on the computer for future reference.

Note: Candidates may have to wait and try again to see results due to heavy rush.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 13:59 IST