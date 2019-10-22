e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 22, 2019

UP D.El.Ed 2nd semester exam results released at btcexam.in, here’s how to check

The Diploma in Elementary education is a two-year diploma program for those who want to pursue their careers as teachers at primary and elementary schools.

education Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:01 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The examination was conducted on August 14, 16 and 17, 2019. (Screengrab)
The examination was conducted on August 14, 16 and 17, 2019. (Screengrab)
         

Exam regulatory authority, Pryagraj has released the Uttar Pradesh DElEd mark sheet for second semester examinations. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at, btcexam.in. The examination was conducted on August 14, 16 and 17, 2019.

The Diploma in Elementary education is a two-year diploma program for those who want to pursue their careers as teachers at primary and elementary schools.

Here’s the direct link to check the result.

How to check the result

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘D.El.Ed-2018 2nd Semester Result(Exam Year: 2019)’

3.A new page will appear on the monitor

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.UP DElEd exam result will appear on the display screen

6.Download the result and take its print out for future reference.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 15:01 IST

tags
top news
‘Not a whisper’: Supreme Court trashes CBI objections to Chidambaram bail
‘Not a whisper’: Supreme Court trashes CBI objections to Chidambaram bail
Thank you PM, says Abhijit Banerjee; calls meeting Modi ‘unique experience’
Thank you PM, says Abhijit Banerjee; calls meeting Modi ‘unique experience’
Virat Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
Virat Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
Chidambaram gets bail from SC in INX Media case, to stay in ED custody
Chidambaram gets bail from SC in INX Media case, to stay in ED custody
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding invitation is fake
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding invitation is fake
Pak harbouring terrorists ‘destabilising’, obstacle in talks with India: US
Pak harbouring terrorists ‘destabilising’, obstacle in talks with India: US
‘PM spoke about his idea of India, reforming bureaucracy’: Abhijit Banerjee
‘PM spoke about his idea of India, reforming bureaucracy’: Abhijit Banerjee
trending topics
India vs South AfricaBreaking news liveVirat KohliPM ModiKatrina KaifSaand Ki Aankh movie reviewBigg Boss 13P Chidambaram
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News