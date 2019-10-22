UP D.El.Ed 2nd semester exam results released at btcexam.in, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:01 IST

Exam regulatory authority, Pryagraj has released the Uttar Pradesh DElEd mark sheet for second semester examinations. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at, btcexam.in. The examination was conducted on August 14, 16 and 17, 2019.

The Diploma in Elementary education is a two-year diploma program for those who want to pursue their careers as teachers at primary and elementary schools.

How to check the result

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘D.El.Ed-2018 2nd Semester Result(Exam Year: 2019)’

3.A new page will appear on the monitor

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.UP DElEd exam result will appear on the display screen

6.Download the result and take its print out for future reference.

