UP government schools to get 1,319 English teachers

education

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 15:53 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared results of LT Grade Teachers’ Recruitment 2018, to select teachers of English. For the 1320 vacancies available, 1319 candidates had been declared selected by the commission, informed UPPSC secretary Jagdish.

He said that out of the total selected English teachers, 674 had been selected for government-run boys’ high schools and Intermediate colleges and 645 for government-run girls’ high schools and Intermediate colleges.

Among the selected candidates for boy’s schools and colleges, Pankaj Kumar Ojha, Sipil Kumar Singh and Janardan Singh Yadav bagged first, second and third ranks respectively.Divya Vashishth, Sarika Gupta and Ushma Devi secured the first, second and third ranks respectively among candidates selected for girls’ institutions.

For English, a total of 48,102 candidates had appeared in the written exam on July 29, 2018, vying for 1320 posts. A total 18,985 candidates had written the test for boys’ schools and colleges and 29,117 for girls’ schools and colleges . There were 645 vacancies in boys’ institutions and 675 in girls’ schools and colleges. As a result, barring one post in girls’ institutions, all posts got filled.

UPPSC secretary said that a separate notification would be issued by the commission for the selected candidates to submit their documents for verification. Attained marks and category/post wise result details would also be published later by the commission on its official website http://uppsc.up.nic.in/, he added.

So far, as part of this ongoing recruitment process, 1,637 out of 1,673 vacant posts of computer, 961 posts out of 1,045 vacant posts of science and another 600 posts out of 1,035 posts of mathematics have remained vacant after the selections owing to lack of adequate qualified candidates .

Out of the 10,768 posts in 15 subjects to be filled through this recruitment process, the results for 7,481 posts in 13 subjects have been declared so far. Out of these, 3,238 have remained vacant for lack of qualified candidates. The results of Hindi and social science are pending. .