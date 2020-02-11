e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / UP govt teachers should learn foreign languages: CM Yogi

UP govt teachers should learn foreign languages: CM Yogi

He also suggested that an effort should be made to upgrade the qualifications of teachers in the country so that there can be a qualitative improvement in the teaching staff.

education Updated: Feb 11, 2020 11:04 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Gorakhpur
Representative
Representative(File)
         

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the state government teachers should be taught foreign languages so that they can get employment in abroad too.

“The demand for Indian teachers is highest in the world and our teachers can take advantage of the situation,” Yogi said in Gorakhpur on Monday.

He also suggested that an effort should be made to upgrade the qualifications of teachers in the country so that there can be a qualitative improvement in the teaching staff.

The Chief Minister further said that all educational institutions should identify countries where teachers are needed and they should be taught languages that are needed in these countries.

He added that the identified languages could be made a part of the curriculum.

Yogi, however, lamented the fact that a large number of applicants, almost 70 per cent, had failed the recruitment examination for graduate teachers conducted by the UP Basic Education Board.

“This indicates that special attention needs to be paid to the quality of teachers so that the students can also hope for better education,” he stated.

tags
top news
Roadshows, social media offensive: Learning campaign strategy from AAP
Roadshows, social media offensive: Learning campaign strategy from AAP
There is a gap, concedes BJP’s Manoj Tiwari but doesn’t lose hope
There is a gap, concedes BJP’s Manoj Tiwari but doesn’t lose hope
Delhi Elections 2020: Manish Sisodia trails BJP’s Ravi Negi in Patparganj
Delhi Elections 2020: Manish Sisodia trails BJP’s Ravi Negi in Patparganj
‘Knew from September’: Sandeep Dikshit on Cong doing ‘badly’ in Delhi polls
‘Knew from September’: Sandeep Dikshit on Cong doing ‘badly’ in Delhi polls
Google HR chief Naughton steps aside as worker activism rises
Google HR chief Naughton steps aside as worker activism rises
Lamborghini for $8 mn? Why supercars of African ‘playboy’ are under hammer
Lamborghini for $8 mn? Why supercars of African ‘playboy’ are under hammer
Coronavirus death toll crosses 1000, kills more than a 100 in China in a day
Coronavirus death toll crosses 1000, kills more than a 100 in China in a day
First of its kind: Centurion Rahul achieves impressive feat against NZ
First of its kind: Centurion Rahul achieves impressive feat against NZ
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariDelhi Assembly Election ResultsArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News