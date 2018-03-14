UP JEE BEd 2018: Last date for registration extended to March 23

The last date for registration to the online Joint Entrance Examination for the bachelor of education programme (JEE BEd 2018) in colleges across Uttar Pradesh being conducted by the University of Lucknow has been extended from March 15 to March 23, an official said on Wednesday.

Naveen Khare, the state coordinator for the JEE BEd 2018, said the last date for completing the online application form with the requisite fee has also been extended to March 24. Lucknow University is conducting the JEE BEd this year.

The application forms can be downloaded from www.lkouniv.ac.in. Candidates are advised to see the brochure and guidelines or instructions for filling the form to avoid any inconvenience. They can contact the helpline numbers and email IDs available on the website in case of any query.

Candidates, who have a domicile and are resident of Uttar Pradesh and have passed the high school, intermediate and graduation from any college or university in the state, can upload their mark sheets, certificates and degrees in place of the domicile certificate.

Those who are from outside the state but claim the domicile of Uttar Pradesh have to upload a domicile certificate issued by a competent authority.

Candidates belonging to Other Backward Class category will have to upload their OBC certificate from a competent authority issued after April 1, 2015.

Scheduled Castes candidates, who want the benefit of zero fees, have to upload an income certificate from a competent authority issued after January 1, 2018, or upload the receipt generated on “applied for” such income certificate from competent authority.

Such candidates would be required to upload the original income certificate before the time of counselling.

Candidates appearing in their final year of the undergraduate exam have to upload their final year mark sheet before the choice filling in counselling.

Only those general and OBC candidates who have 50% marks in under graduation or post graduation are eligible for admission to the BEd colleges. Such candidates who have more than 50% marks in under graduation need not upload their post-graduation mark sheet provided they do not have to fill PG information.

Important dates

Closure of registration: March 23, 2018

Last date of fee payment with complete application form: March 24, 2018

Entrance test: April 11, 2018