Home / Education / UP Metro Recruitment Results for technical, non- technical posts declared

UP Metro Recruitment Results for technical, non- technical posts declared

UP Metro Results for technical and non technical posts have been declared. Check direct link to check post-wise results here.

education Updated: May 16, 2020 12:18 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
New Delhi
UP metro rail recruitment results declared
UP metro rail recruitment results declared(Bloomberg)
         

Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Lucknow has declared the results of the recruitment exams for various technical, non- technical posts. Candidates who had appeared for the examination conducted for filling 183 vacancies can check their results online www.lmcrl.com.

The online computer based test was conducted between January 20 and 22.

Candidates who have passed the written exam will have to pass a fitness test in executive (technical) medical category as mentioned in the official advertisement .

The list of eligible candidates will be released in due course of time for the biometric, document verification and medical examination.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPMCRL for regular updates.

Here’s the direct link to check UPMCRL recruitment results 2020

Post- wise result

Assistant Manager Accounts (E04)

Assistant Manager Civil (E01)

Public Relations Assistant (NE04)

Assistant Manager Electrical (E02)

Assistant Manager HR (E05)

Assistant Manager Public Relations(E06)

Assistant_Manager S&T (E03)

Jr.Engineer(Civil) (NE01)

Jr.Engineer_(Electrical)_(NE02)

Jr.Engineer (S&T)(NE03)

