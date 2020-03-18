e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / UP NTSE Result 2020 for Stage 1 declared: List of successful candidates inside

UP NTSE Result 2020 for Stage 1 declared: List of successful candidates inside

NTSE is a National-Level Scholarship Program at the Secondary School level to identify and recognize students with high intellect and academic talent.

education Updated: Mar 18, 2020 19:31 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UP NTSE Result 2020. (Screengrab)
UP NTSE Result 2020. (Screengrab)
         

The Examination regulatory authority, Uttar Pradesh has declared the results of the state-level National Talent search examination (NTSE) 2019-20 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the merit list online at examregulatoryauthorityup.in.

NTSE is a National-Level Scholarship Program at the Secondary School level to identify and recognize students with high intellect and academic talent. The examination is conducted every year at two levels - Stage-I (State Level), conducted by the States/Union Territories and Stage-II (National Level), conducted by NCERT.

NTSE Merit list: 

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the “Notice” tab

3.Scroll down and click on the next page

4.On the webpage, click on the link that reads, “List of successful candidates of NTS State Level Examination 2019-20”

5.The merit list in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

6.Scroll down and check your result

7.Download the result and take its print out for future references.

tags
top news
Number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 151 in India, highest in Maharashtra
Number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 151 in India, highest in Maharashtra
Coronavirus Live: Iran death toll reaches 1,135; 147 new deaths in 24-hours
Coronavirus Live: Iran death toll reaches 1,135; 147 new deaths in 24-hours
Ignoring Covid-19 protocol unacceptable, says Mamata Banerjee
Ignoring Covid-19 protocol unacceptable, says Mamata Banerjee
Covid-19 will hit the global economy hard, say experts
Covid-19 will hit the global economy hard, say experts
No Pakistan batsman can play for teams like Australia, India: Miandad
No Pakistan batsman can play for teams like Australia, India: Miandad
Apple launches new MacBook Air with Magic Keyboard, priced at Rs 92,900
Apple launches new MacBook Air with Magic Keyboard, priced at Rs 92,900
Scientists predicted bat-hosted coronavirus outbreak, more viral pandemics inevitable
Scientists predicted bat-hosted coronavirus outbreak, more viral pandemics inevitable
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News