UP NTSE Result 2020 for Stage 1 declared: List of successful candidates inside

education

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 19:31 IST

The Examination regulatory authority, Uttar Pradesh has declared the results of the state-level National Talent search examination (NTSE) 2019-20 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the merit list online at examregulatoryauthorityup.in.

NTSE is a National-Level Scholarship Program at the Secondary School level to identify and recognize students with high intellect and academic talent. The examination is conducted every year at two levels - Stage-I (State Level), conducted by the States/Union Territories and Stage-II (National Level), conducted by NCERT.

NTSE Merit list:

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the “Notice” tab

3.Scroll down and click on the next page

4.On the webpage, click on the link that reads, “List of successful candidates of NTS State Level Examination 2019-20”

5.The merit list in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

6.Scroll down and check your result

7.Download the result and take its print out for future references.