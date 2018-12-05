UP Police constable answer key 2018 released, here’s how to check

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on Wednesday released the modified final answer keys for the written exam and re-exam held to recruit resident citizen police and reservoir provincial armed constabulary (PAC)on its official website – uppbpb.gov.in.

The examinations were held on June 18, June 19 and the re-exams were held on October 25, October 26.

UP Police constable answer key 2018: Steps to download

Visit the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in

Click on the link on home page saying ‘Candidates click here for link’

Find answer key for UP Police on the bottom of the new page

Click on the link for answer key on the basis of the exam date

