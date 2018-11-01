UP Police Constable answer keys 2018 released at uppbpb.gov.in, here’s how to raise objections

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on Wednesday released the answer keys for the constable recruitment re-exam held on October 25 and 26.

Candidates can check the answer keys by visiting the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in. Those who want to raise objection against the answer keys can do so till Thursday, November 1.

According to a notification issued by the UPPRPB, Candidates will need to log in through the link provided on the website by entering their registration number and date of birth.

UP Police Constable answer keys 2018: How to raise objections

Visit the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in

Click on the link to raise objections

Click on the link for objection form

Key in your registration number and date of birth on the login page that opens

Objections should be raised in English only

Once objections is submitted it cannot be edited.

Candidates must raise objection on question in sequence of master question paper only. Objection in any other sequence will not be considered.

UPPBPB plans to fill 41,520 constable posts through this recruitment process.

Note: Candidates can check the detailed process of raising objections by clicking here.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 13:08 IST