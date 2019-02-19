UP Police constable final result 2019 declared for 41, 520 vacancies at uppbpb.gov.in, latest update here

UP Police Constable result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the result for its constable recruitment exam on its official website uppbpb.gov.in. The written exams were conducted on January 27 and 28.

The result link has been uploaded on the official website. However, the link is not opening currently due to heavy load of users. A message saying ‘Service is currently unavailable’ is shown currently after you click on the result link.

UPPBPB had announced around 41,520 vacancies including 23, 520 for reserved police and 180000 for Police PAC. Over 2 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 08:21 IST