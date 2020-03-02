UP Police constable recruitment 2020: Final Result to fill 49568 vacancies to be released today

education

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 13:46 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will release the final result of direct recruitment on 49568 posts of constable in police and PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) today. The Director-General of Police recruitment Rajkumar Vishwakarma has called a press conference later in the day regarding the result.

The written examination for recruitment to these posts of constable was conducted on 27-28 January 2019, the result of which was released in November 2019. 1,23,921 candidates cleared the written exam and were called inspection of academic records and physical standard test.

The advertisement for this recruitment was released in October 2018.

The list of final successful candidates will be announced based on merit. The recruitment board will now send the list of successful candidates to the police headquarters.

The training of the candidates is likely to begin from August 2020 at existing training centers at district levels.

Sujan Vir Singh Director General Training said that the selected candidates will be sent for training as per the existing vacancies at training centres. “The duration of constabulary is six months and it is done at training centers in police lines at the district level,” Singh said.

The state’s training centers are in Moradabad, Sitapur, Gorakhpur, Unnao, Meerut, Mirzapur, Jalaun and Sultanpur. Apart from this, there are also training centers in 31 districts of the state.

Training Directorate has also made arrangements to provide training to 40 thousand head constables of the state. This is being done so that in the future they can investigate criminal cases. Till now, cases are investigated only by police officers of the rank of sub-inspector or above. Police Headquarters is now in the process of shifting the investigation of crimes with lesser punishment (light sections of IPC) to the head constable so that the trial of the cases can be resolved quickly.