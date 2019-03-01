UP Police results 2019: SI, PAC, civil police result 2016 declared, check merit lists here

UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the results of direct recruitment -2016 for the posts of Deputy Inspector (Civil Police), Platoon Commander PAC and Fire Brigade Officer II on its official website uppbpb.gov.in.

The exams were conducted from December 12 to 23, 2017. A total of 5, 42, 124 candidates had appeared for the exam. Candidates who qualified for the written test then appeared for the physical measurement test (PMT) and document verification.

Out of the 5 lakh candidates 1943 candidates have succeeded.Click here to check the final merit list

Results of direct Recruitment -2016 for Sub-Inspector (Civil Police) Women’s Position have also been published on the website. The exams were conducted in December 2017 after which the physical measurement test/ document verification were conducted in February 2019.Out of the 88,000 candidates who had applied for the posts, 305 have qualified successfully. Click here to check final merit list

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 14:19 IST